PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $441,120.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

