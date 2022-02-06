Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $584,570.80 and $242.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

