Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $275.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $325.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

