Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

