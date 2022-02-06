PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,656 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 4.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of PayPal worth $765,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,062,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

