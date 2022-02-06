PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after buying an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. 33,062,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

