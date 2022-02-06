PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 199,998 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

SWAGU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.