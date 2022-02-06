PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 195,760 Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Artisan Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,941,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,840,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

