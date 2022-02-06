PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Stride worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stride by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 300,294 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Stride by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.99 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

