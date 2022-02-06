PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 16,931 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

