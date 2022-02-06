PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 55,083 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,036 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Poshmark worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.39. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

