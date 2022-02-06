PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

