PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Valor Latitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,275 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,440,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $19,166,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

