PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $127.47 million and approximately $193,585.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00109940 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,142,645,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,121,107 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

