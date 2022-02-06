Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $18.02 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $19,963.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000208 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,378,918 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

