Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Penumbra worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 205,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

NYSE PEN opened at $219.82 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

