Peony Hits One Day Trading Volume of $465,127.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $27.31 million and approximately $465,127.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 116,076,690 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

