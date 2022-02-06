Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $74.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.90 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $314.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.41 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $337.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

