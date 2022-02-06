pEOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $5.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.43 or 0.07163588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.20 or 0.99719943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006629 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

