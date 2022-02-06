PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $4,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.