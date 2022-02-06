PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lowered its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,331 shares during the period. PFSweb makes up approximately 4.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 2.91% of PFSweb worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 17,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $242.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.72. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

