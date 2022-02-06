Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.48 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.