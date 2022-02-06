Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lifted by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 3,253,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

