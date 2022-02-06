Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.