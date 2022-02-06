Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $11.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,692.41 or 0.99787266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00256775 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00336716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00160280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,746,431 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.