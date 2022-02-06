Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.69 or 0.99827751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00163386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00332419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,742,512 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.