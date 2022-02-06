Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,688.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Phore has a market capitalization of $964,458.03 and approximately $1,688.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.40 or 0.00543490 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,050,167 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

