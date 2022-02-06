Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

