PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

