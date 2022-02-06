Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $2,699.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,830,695 coins and its circulating supply is 434,570,259 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

