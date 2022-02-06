Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.81 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $154.80 million and approximately $319,491.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00297493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00080393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00108554 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,056,631 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

