PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Tops $397,687.96

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $397,687.96 and $795.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.