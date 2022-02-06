PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,743.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00764428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00232457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

