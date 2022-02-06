Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Boosted by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Planet Fitness worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

PLNT opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

