Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Playcent has a market cap of $1.03 million and $71,199.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00110050 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

