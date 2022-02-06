PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,146.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $187,085.88 and $1,146.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

