PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of PLBY Group worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

