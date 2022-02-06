Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS opened at $78.13 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,807 shares of company stock valued at $838,208. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

