Plian (PI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,462.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Plian has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $54,462.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109975 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 851,363,590 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

