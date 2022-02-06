PolkaCover Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.42 or 0.07171990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.38 or 0.99932111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006535 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

