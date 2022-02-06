Polkadex Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00018433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and $490,743.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

