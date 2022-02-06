PolkaDomain Market Cap Achieves $756,244.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $756,244.00 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

