PolkaDomain Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $754,406.31 and $461.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.47 or 0.07223064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,537.93 or 1.00028172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

