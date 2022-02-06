PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $668,377.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 28,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

