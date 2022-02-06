PonziCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PonziCoin has a market cap of $1,102.42 and $8.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

