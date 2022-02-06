Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $5.35

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $5.35 or 0.00012720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

