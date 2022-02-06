Populous Price Up 3.3% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Populous has a total market cap of $20.07 million and $611,703.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110653 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

