Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.88.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$783.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$62.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.58.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

