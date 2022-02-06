Primalbase Token (PBT) Market Capitalization Tops $944,529.83

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the dollar. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

