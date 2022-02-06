Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 30,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,345. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

